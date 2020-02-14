Home Photo Gallery Nigeria’s foremost Educationist, Boardroom Guru & Philanthropist at 80th High Chief Dr....

Nigeria’s foremost Educationist, Boardroom Guru & Philanthropist at 80th High Chief Dr. Mrs Winifred Awosika (OON) thanksgiving Service at AVMCC ikeja in Lagos

L- r... First Lady of Lagos State  Dr (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the Celebrant founder of Chrisland Group of School High Chief Dr. Mrs. Winifred Awosika (OON), Representing    Lagos Central Senatorial District at National Assembly Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the former Governor of  Ogun State Mrs. Olufunso Amosun, during the Thanksgiving Service to Celebrate God’s faithfulness in the life of High Chief Dr. Mrs. Winifred Awosika @ 80, held at Archbishop Vining Memorial Cathedral Church G.R.A. Ikeja in Lagos on 13/2/2020 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Bishop Diocese of Lagos west  The Rt Rev Dr James Olusola Odedeji (right) with other Clergy  Man praying for , the Celebrant founder of Chrisland Group of School High Chief Dr. Mrs. Winifred Awosika (OON).

L-r … Senator Daisy Danjuma, Business Woman ,Princess Abiodun Folashade Omotade and Rev Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi.

L-r… Mrs. Juliana Adelusi- Adeluyi, husband Prince Julius Adelusi –Adeluyi, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye,  Prof Wale Omole  his wife Mrs. Idowu.

L-r …The Alake of Egba Land HRM OBA Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo ,with Chief Olusegun Osunkeye.

L-r… Chairman Access Bank Plc Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika, husband Dr Jide Awosika and  Dr Oladipo Awosika.

L-r… Lady Joke Sogunro, Princess Abiodun Folashade Omotade and Barrister Muiz Banire.

L-r…  Chairman, Sanctus Nigeria Limited Chief Samuel  Bolarinde, wife Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke Bolarinde  and Otunba Dipo Onabanjo .

L-r…  Mr. Adekunle Olumide , Mr Femi Ekundayo wife Mrs Olubunmi .

L-r …The Celebrant founder of Chrisland Group of School High Chief Dr. Mrs. Winifred Awosika (middle) Cutting her birthday Cake with Children and grand Children during the reception at the Haven Event Centre  G.R A ikeja Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

Total Views: 194 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply