Nigeria’s foremost Educationist, Boardroom Guru & Philanthropist at 80th High Chief Dr. Mrs Winifred Awosika (OON) thanksgiving Service at AVMCC ikeja in Lagos

Bishop Diocese of Lagos west The Rt Rev Dr James Olusola Odedeji (right) with other Clergy Man praying for , the Celebrant founder of Chrisland Group of School High Chief Dr. Mrs. Winifred Awosika (OON).

L-r … Senator Daisy Danjuma, Business Woman ,Princess Abiodun Folashade Omotade and Rev Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi.

L-r… Mrs. Juliana Adelusi- Adeluyi, husband Prince Julius Adelusi –Adeluyi, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, Prof Wale Omole his wife Mrs. Idowu.

L-r …The Alake of Egba Land HRM OBA Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo ,with Chief Olusegun Osunkeye.

L-r… Chairman Access Bank Plc Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika, husband Dr Jide Awosika and Dr Oladipo Awosika.

L-r… Lady Joke Sogunro, Princess Abiodun Folashade Omotade and Barrister Muiz Banire.

L-r… Chairman, Sanctus Nigeria Limited Chief Samuel Bolarinde, wife Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke Bolarinde and Otunba Dipo Onabanjo .

L-r… Mr. Adekunle Olumide , Mr Femi Ekundayo wife Mrs Olubunmi .

L-r …The Celebrant founder of Chrisland Group of School High Chief Dr. Mrs. Winifred Awosika (middle) Cutting her birthday Cake with Children and grand Children during the reception at the Haven Event Centre G.R A ikeja Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

Total Views: 194 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

