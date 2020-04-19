Nigeria’s Coronavirus cases reach 542, with 49 new infections

Nigeria’s Coronavirus cases have soared to 542 cases, with the release of 49 new cases on Saturday by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Of the 49 new cases, Lagos has 23 cases, Abuja, 12, Kano 10, Ogun two. Oyo one and Ekiti, one.

“Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo and

1 in Ekiti.

“As at 10:40 pm, 18th April, there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria; 166 discharged and 19 death,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.

Of the total national figures, Lagos accounts for 306 cases, more than half of the entire figures.

Abuja is having increased cases, with 81 confirmed infections.

Kano State, which recorded its first Coronavirus case on 11 April, now has 38 confirmed infections in just seven days.

How States Stand

Lagos- 306

FCT- 81

Kano- 37

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

For a better society

Total Views: 80 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

