Nigerians should pray against devastating strange winds — Apostle Sediq

As we thread in a perilous world, the need for Christians to always be prayerful has been stressed. Apostle Sediq Moses, the Senior Pastor of Christ Holy Mountain, also known as (The Arena Of the Blood of Jesus) who gave the charge during his anointing service, urged Nigerians to stop speaking evil of their country or accuse our political leader wrongly.

He said a working success becomes successful by the virtue of agreement adding that all citizens should support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its efforts to meet the needs and aspiration of the people.

Sediq further counsel Nigerians to fervently pray against strange wind that will wreak havoc on the citizens.

“Nigeria will experience a strange wind which will come as a result of rainfall. It will be a dangerous earthquake, it will pass through waters and bring down houses’’, he predicted..

He however advised men of God to pray concerning such awful occurrence.

Quoting from the Bible, Sediq said that ‘Where there Is no vision, the people perish while a nation without a prophet will have no profit.

The anointing service was well attended and he was delighted seeing the awesome power of God in action. Diverse miracles, instant healing, signs and wonders took place at the event which also witnessed out pouring of prophetic grace.

Testimonies were shared at the unforgettable service.

