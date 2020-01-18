Nigerians currently pauper, unhappy, lost faith in govt – Oyegun laments

John Oyegun, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has lamented that Nigeria was currently not working.

Oyegun maintained that Nigerians were increasingly becoming unhappy with the state of things.

Speaking at the 17th edition of the Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja, Oyegun lamented that the Federal Governmemt was not addressing what was making “people poorer and unhappy.”

The APC Chairman, however, admitted that Nigeria has been growing in the last 20 years.

Oyegun stated that there was hardly a single administration that has not left office unpopular and unheralded in the past twenty years.

Oyegun said: “I borrow from what the former governor of Borno State (Kashim Shettima) said. He passionately appealed that we must try to make Nigeria work.

“Why is Nigeria not working? At the risk of being misinterpreted, let me make the point that we have been growing in those 20 years, every year and with every administration.

“I dare to even say that there is hardly a single administration in those 20 years that has not left office unpopular and unheralded.

“We have never asked ourselves the question why are our people getting increasingly unhappy with their governors within those 20 years.

“Why are they getting poorer, why are they losing hope, those are the questions I think pose a threat to our democracy because today we are beginning to hear rumblings that we didn’t hear before.”

