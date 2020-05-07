Nigerians can’t order Buhari around – Presidency

…Our politicians are jokers—Unegbu

…Nigerians must know what borrowed funds are for—Nwani

UGOCHUKWU AMADI (Bus Editor) and COMFORT EKELEME (Asst Bus Editor)

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has said that Nigerians could not order President Muhammadu Buhari around.

Adesina was, however, quick to assure that Buhari would continue to do what was best for Nigerians.

A man, who identified himself as Mr. Ibikunle had in a call-in session of a live radio programme on Wednesday morning implored Mr. Adesina to “encourage Mr. President (Buhari) to come out and speak to us (Nigerians)” through a press chat with the President on the coronavirus pandemic among other issues

The reaction of Mr. Adesina that Nigerians could not order President Muhammadu Buhari around came on the heels of an allegation by the former Senator who represented Kogi West Senatorial Zone Senator Dino Melaye, that the political class is the problem of Nigeria.

Senator Melaye, who identified himself as part of the political class regretted that politicians have not been honest in their dealings alleging that the greater interest of the majority of Nigerians have not been the major focus of politicians.

One of the Imo State gubernatorial candidates under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2015 general elections, Mazi Okechukwu Unegbu had after a cursory look at the activities of most politicians including members of the National Assembly ruled that “they are all jokers”.

Mazi Unegbu was angry at the members of the National Assembly who had to grant approval for President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow N850 billion only to turn around to regret that they did not boarder to ask for the details of the spending of the loan before granting approval.

Daily Champion recalled that three days after approving a N850 billion loan requests by President Buhari, the Senate said that it only gave a nod to an amendment that changed the source of borrowing from foreign to domestic market.

But Mr. Adesina had in his defense of President Buhari criticised the caller in the phone-in radio programme, adding, “I just want to encourage Mr. Ibikunle not to continue to sound like a broken record”.

He faulted the fresh demand for another address from the president on the scourge since he has addressed the nation on the issue thrice after serious clamour by Nigerians across social platforms in the last two months.

“When this COVID thing began, ‘president should talk to us, the president should talk to us,’ he has had three national broadcasts within a month, what else do they want? What else do they want?

“People think because either you elected a president or you didn’t elect him, you must lead your president by the nose. It doesn’t happen.

“Because you elected a man then you begin to order him around. The president would do whatever is good for the country any given time,” Mr. Adesina said in a one minute forty-five seconds video which is currently among the top 20 trends in Nigeria.

He also gave an insight into why Buhari has refused to toe the path of his predecessors by holding a presidential media chat.

According to him, Buhari has the right not to hold presidential media chat like his predecessors because it’s a matter of style.

“The fact that some other Presidents in the past did what is called the media chat, does not mean every President must do it.

“It is a matter of style. If this President decides not to have a media chat like his predecessors, it is his right”, Adesina added.

But Mazi Unegbu had in a telephone interview with Daily Champion said that members of the National Assembly are failures insisting that “Nigerians have to be strong about this”

He said “the moment we keep being soft, they won’t care; they have a lot of arrogance in their head. They don’t feel for people who elected them into office.

“They are not a serious voice. They have failed the country woefully. They don’t have an idea of what laws to make; a lot of them cannot even read the papers they get, that one is a fact. Imagine after approving a facility, you say you didn’t understand what was in it. It tells you the type of people that we have there. All these things don’t show that we are serious and it is really unfortunate. We don’t believe in our own; we look up to the whites to direct our affairs. The executive itself is also only moribund. In Nigeria today, there are a lot of people dying without food,” he said.

Speaking further, Unegbu who is also the Managing Director, MaxiFund Securities Limited noted that it is unfortunate that the private sector is not helping matters.

He said, “look at the amount private sector donations to the government for the COVID- 19 and nobody is asking questions. Nigerians are just clapping for non performance, there is no doubt about it; the government has failed this country

In offering the clarification, the Senate through its spokesman debunked reports in some sections of the media that the Upper chamber had approved a request by the President for a fresh loan.

According to the lawmaker, “the upper chamber on Tuesday only amended a resolution reached earlier as to where the initial N850 billion already approved by the National Assembly would be sourced.

The upper chamber according to him, rescinded on the earlier decision to seek external borrowing by resolving to obtain the loan through the Domestic Capital Market.

He explained that the resolution passed was an amendment of the earlier resolution as to the source of the initial N850bn loan that had been approved to be part of what should be used to fund the 2020 Appropriation Act.

“You will recall that the Senate had actually approved the loan of N850 billion but to be sourced from external sources.

“However, because of the covid-19 Pandemic and of the challenge in the international oil market with the attendant challenges of raising the approved loan externally, the President requested that the approved loan should rather be raised through the Domestic Capital Market.

“It was the above request as to sourcing the earlier approved external borrowing of N850bn from Domestic Capital Market that was approved by the Senate”, Senator Basiru explained.

According to Dr. Vincent Nwani who is the Managing Consultant, RTC Advisory Services Ltd and an economic analyst, there is no problem in borrowing especially when the nation don’t have enough money to develop her infrastructures.

“But the issue is what you are using the money to do”, he said.

‘’Presently Nigeria don’t have money, especially this time that the pandemic has hit our biggest sources of revenue. Even non –oil revenue income has depleted too. Custom duty, tax etc. if you don’t have money, is either you go and beg or you borrow and Nigeria has been begging both for debt forgiveness and recently EU gave some money. It is in the interest of the country to borrow but the issue is what is the term, the repayment plan, can the coming generation easily pay it back?. But we as a nation must invest the money in infrastructure‘’ he noted.

“But we are worried at the speed the National Assembly is approving loans. They should also use that same speed to do some hard work ; that is passing bills that will open up the economy such that private sector will begin to invest. They should pass the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), Pass the infrastructure bill. Let them do something that will make the private sector drive the economy. And when this is done money will naturally flow in the economy through the private sector investments. The money we are trying to borrow will certainly come in”, he concluded.

