Nigerian striker Enobakhare joins AEK Athens

Nigeria under-23 forward Bright Enobakhare has signed a three-year deal with AEK Athens, the Greek Super League club announced on Saturday.

Enobakhare, 22, was released by Wolves last month after five seasons with the Premier League outfit.

“It is a great move for me and I am happy to be here. To be honest, I searched the internet for how the team plays and how I train and I think it will match my way of playing, so I’m happy to be here,” he said.

He scored three goals in 49 games for the Molineux side but has had loan spells with Kilmarnock, Coventry and most recently Wigan.

Enobakhare has two caps for the Nigerian U23 team.

