Nigerian Society of Engineers Ikeja branch makes available some food items for interested Past Members during COVID-19 pandemic

L-r …Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch Engr. Funmilade Akingbagbohun, Presenting the Food items to one of the beneficiaries.

L-r …. Engr Bayo Majonagbe, the financial secretary of NSE presenting Food item to beneficiaries.

Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch Engr. Funmilade Akingbagbohun ,financial secretary of the branch , Engr Bayo Majonagbe and other beneficiaries.

Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch Engr. Funmilade Akingbagbohun, presenting to a beneficiary.

The palliative food supply to the elderly, the widows of some of our late engineers, young engineers and some that are in need during this pandemic Organized by Engr. Funmilade Akingbagbohun with the Executives members NSE ikeja branch in Lagos recently.

For a better society

