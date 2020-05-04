Home Photo Gallery Nigerian Society of Engineers Ikeja branch makes available some food items for...

Nigerian Society of Engineers Ikeja branch makes available some food items for interested Past Members during COVID-19 pandemic

L-r... Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch Engr. Funmilade Akingbagbohun, Presenting the Food items to one of the beneficiaries.

L-r …Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch Engr. Funmilade Akingbagbohun, Presenting the Food items to one of the beneficiaries.

L-r  …. Engr Bayo Majonagbe, the financial  secretary of NSE  presenting Food item to beneficiaries.

Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch Engr. Funmilade Akingbagbohun ,financial secretary of the branch , Engr Bayo  Majonagbe and other beneficiaries.

Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch Engr. Funmilade Akingbagbohun, presenting to a beneficiary.

 The  palliative food supply to  the elderly, the widows of some of our late engineers, young engineers and some that are in need during this pandemic Organized by Engr. Funmilade Akingbagbohun with the Executives  members  NSE ikeja branch in Lagos recently.

For a better society

Total Views: 118 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply