Nigerian Society of Engineers (Ikeja Branch) 11th Olu Awoyinfa Annual Public Lecture & Induction of new corporate members

L-r… MD/CEO Lagos water Corporation/ Guest Lecture Engr. Muminu Badmus, received a Plague from Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (ikeja Branch) Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun and Past Chairman NSE ikeja Engr Ayo Fanimokun .

Wife of the late Olu Awoyinfa Mrs. Winifred Awoyinfa received a gift on behalf of NSE Ikeja from Mrs Kofoworola Awe and behind at the middle Engr. Funmi Akingbagbohun.

L-r …Past President NSE Engr Ademola Olorunfemi , NSE (Ikeja Branch) Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun, presenting cheque of one hundred to Adeniran Oluwatofunmi best graduating student in chemical engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University and Mrs OLanike Buraimoh.

Cross Section of the inducted corporate member .

Cross Section of the inducted corporate member during the 11th Olu Awoyinfa Annual Public Lecture and Theme Forming an Uncommon Partnership Solution to Challenges of Developing Nations held in Lagos on 4th June 2020….PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

