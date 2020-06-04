Home Photo Gallery Nigerian Society of Engineers (Ikeja Branch) 11th Olu Awoyinfa Annual Public...

Nigerian Society of Engineers (Ikeja Branch) 11th Olu Awoyinfa Annual Public Lecture & Induction of new corporate members

L-r... Guest Lecture Researcher  Department of Microbiology University of Lagos Dr  Olanike Buraimoh, receiving a plague  from Engr Abiodun Awe past Chairman NSE ikeja  and Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (ikeja Branch) Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun, during the 11th Olu Awoyinfa  Annual Public Lecture and Induction  of new Corporate Members  Theme Forming an Uncommon Partnership Solution to Challenges of Developing Nations held  in Lagos on 4th  June 2020...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r…  MD/CEO  Lagos water Corporation/ Guest Lecture  Engr.  Muminu Badmus, received a Plague  from Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (ikeja Branch) Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun  and Past Chairman NSE ikeja  Engr Ayo Fanimokun .

Wife of the late Olu Awoyinfa  Mrs.  Winifred  Awoyinfa  received a gift on behalf of NSE Ikeja from Mrs Kofoworola Awe and  behind at the middle  Engr. Funmi Akingbagbohun.

L-r …Past President NSE  Engr Ademola Olorunfemi , NSE (Ikeja Branch) Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun, presenting  cheque of one hundred to Adeniran Oluwatofunmi  best graduating student in chemical engineering from Obafemi  Awolowo University and Mrs OLanike Buraimoh.

Cross Section of the inducted  corporate member .

Cross Section of the inducted corporate member during the 11th Olu Awoyinfa Annual Public Lecture and Theme Forming an Uncommon Partnership Solution to Challenges of Developing Nations held in Lagos on 4th June 2020….PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 39 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply