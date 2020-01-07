Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Nigerian pastor says Naira Marley is a demon

‘Yahoo Yahoo’: Naira Marley in court as EFCC arraigns musician

A Nigerian Pastor, Apostle Chris Omatshola has said God revealed to him that controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley is possessed by a demon and his songs are demonically inspired.

The man of God made this known while giving out prophecies as it concerns 2020 and Nigerians.

Taken to Twitter, the apostle, Naira Marley needs to change his ways. He also urged Nigerian youths to desist from calling themselves Marlians.

“In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it’s too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians. #ACOProphecies2020,” he tweeted.

