Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers ( NICE) unveiling their office at Oshopey plaza in ikeja Lagos

L-r… Engr O.W Olokunola,Chairman Engr Jonathan Taiwo Adegboye, Chairman Nigerian institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr Omolola Adetona ,Engr M.O.Odumeru and Engr Opeoluwa Ogungbo.

L-r… Engr Stefan Evchsuhofar, Engr Omotayo Jegede, Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr Omolola Adetona and Vice Chairman APWEN Lagos chapter , Engr Monsurah Alagbe.

L-r… Chairman NICE Lagos Chapter Engr Omolola Adetona , Engr Omotayo Jegede, Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun, and Engr Nimot Muili.

L-r…. Finance Secretary NICE ikeja Akinlolu Satope, publicity Secretary Engr Victor Omike, Chairman ( NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr Omolola Adetona, Engr Odumade Adeleke and Engr Jonathan Taiwo Adegboye.

L-r… National vice Chairman Nigerian institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Engr Ajanaku Tokunbo, with Chairman NICE Lagos Chapter Engr Omolola Adetona, presenting a plague to Ex –Officio of the branch Engr Major Daniel Adeniyi .

L-r… National vice Chairman Nigerian institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Engr Ajanaku Tokunbo, Chairman ( NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr Omolola Adetona , Engr Emeka Ibeh and other Executive members during the official opening of NICE Lagos Office Collocation project seeks to encourage Unemployed Engineers to go into Entrepreneurship through provision of rentable contact office to incubate such SMSs.

