Nigerian Editor tests positive to COVID-19

A seasoned journalist in Sokoto State and Editor of Newsdiaryonline, Abdallah El-Kurebe, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

We learnt that the prolific Editor contacted the deadly virus from a fellow journalist who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The journalist, who is now late, died at a Sokoto Hospital, two days after he was admitted.

However, it was after he passed away that the result of his blood sample, indicated positive for the pandemic.

El-Kurebe, who gathered is presently at the State COVID-19 Isolation receiving treatment, was confirmed to have tested positive on Sunday by a health worker at the Isolation Centre.

El-Kurebe told newsmen that he voluntarily drove himself to the Centre last Friday, where his sample was taken by doctors.

He added that he was stable without any symptom.

Confirming the news of his status and isolation in Sokoto, the Newsdiaryonline Editor narrated in a long post: “As a science journalist and following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus, I always took precautionary measures to ensure I did not contract the dreaded disease.

“My publisher, Mr. Danlami Nmodu, would always call me, almost every day, to advice me to be cautious and observe all protocols.

“Editor, be careful ooo. Follow all protocols. Please, don’t stress yourself. Avoid overcrowded places.

“I was also conscious that it was possible to have contact with those who were positive, but never went for test to know they were.

“I observed all protocols, as instructed by my publisher who called every day to warn me against breaching them.

“I remember one of the cases who found comfort in mingling with journalists at any event. He will always be with us at every assignment. He later tested positive and died.

“At one of the COVID-19 press briefings by the Health Commissioner, who is also the Chairman, Sokoto State Taskforce on COVID-19, I raised colleagues’ consciousness of the need to voluntarily go for test.

“The following day, a colleague was reported to have been rushed to the hospital but died two days after. But because his sample had been taken at the hospital, the result was positive after he had died.

“Even though I had and still don’t have any symptom, I felt a stronger need not to wait a day longer but rush to get tested. And on Friday, May 1st, I drove myself to the Centre where my sample was taken.

For a better society

Total Views: 85 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

