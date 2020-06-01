Nigeria targets oil production cost of $10 per barrel by 2021

UGO AMADI

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has set an oil production cost ceiling of $10 per barrel by 2021, this is with its current unit cost across all operating terrains averaging between $9 and $22 per barrel.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mele Kyari, who announced this during a web meeting with energy editors said high oil production cost was a major concern in the face of the sharp decline in crude oil prices as a result of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the global oil market.

According to him In 2019, the full-year performance of the oil industry showed the unit operating cost for all the joint venture operating companies was excess of $10 per barrel, with data for the first quarter of 2020 showing a performance above the target.

However, the production sharing contract (PSC) operators recorded the unit operating cost of between $10.67, $21.08 and $28.91 per barrel during the corresponding period.

With crude oil prices taking an unprecedented nose-dive from about $60 per barrel in February 2020, to less than $13 in April (the first time, since 2015 crude oil price has dropped so sharply within so short, a period), Mr. Kyari said there need to put a halt to the rising cost and begin to do things differently.

“Oil prices have gone down to sub $10 per barrel due to the economic impacts of COVID-19, resulting in crude oil supply and demand imbalances. The cost of production has always been a major issue for the NNPC. Without cost reduction, there will be no tax revenues and therefore the investments would not be worth the while, with unmet expectations,” he said.

Despite the challenges of rising costs and declining oil prices, the NNPC boss said the corporation’s plans were on course towards realising his personal dream of an oil and gas industry that would become the major enabler to the Nigerian economy.

In spite of disruptions and slowed down economic activities as a result of the impact of COVID-19, he said the NNPC has managed to sustain its operations in line with business continuity protocol activated to connect with its partners’ locations across the business value chain.

Consequently, he said the NNPC was able to achieve about 2.4 million barrels per day during the current crisis period, the highest oil production level ever in about ten years, before dropping on the wake of the current Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) output cut deal.

Although he said the corporation was still reviewing the achievement to understand the factors responsible for such a phenomenal milestone during a crisis, observers have attributed it to the reduced activities of vandals and oil thieves, which may result in increased crude oil flow into the system during the period.

Besides, he said the corporation also adopted some business strategies that allowed it to pursue its programmes more effectively and efficiently, by engaging with its partners on the need to cut cost, reduce budgets, while asking for cost discounts of up to 40 percent from contractors.

“When crude oil price goes down to as low as $13 per barrel, while the production cost is as high as $35.97 per barrel, it means producers are technically subsidizing crude oil production.

“What the NNPC did to bring down the high cost was to negotiate with its partners to cut down on contracts life cycle; selecting the right projects; engaging the right institutions to bring down the cost. Our ultimate target we have set for ourselves is to bring the cost down to at most $10 per barrel.

“This will come at a cost and huge challenges. What that means is that we will have to shut down some assets and confront very powerful people, who, either as businesses, individuals or institutions, and agencies, have entrenched interest in making sure this does not happen.

