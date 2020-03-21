Nigeria shuts down all passenger train services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Saturday announced the shut down of all passenger train services in the country.

The suspension is set to take effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by Spokesman of the NRC, Mr. Yakub Mahmood.

The statement said that the board and management of the corporation approved the shut down as part of the measures being taken by the Federal Govt to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“Further information on passengers’ train services will be made available in due course to our esteemed passengers,” the statement also said.

