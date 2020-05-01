Nigeria records 204 new COVID-19 cases, total now 1932

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 204 new cases of coronavirus, its highest daily figure since the first case was recorded in February.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC announced that Nigeria’s total confirmed cases for COVID-19 has reached 1932.

The newly-reported cases, as revealed via the Centre’s Twitter on Thursday evening, shows that Kano still has the highest number with 80 patients followed by Lagos with 45 cases.

The country also recorded seven deaths from the disease on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 58.

204 new cases of #COVID19 reported;

80-Kano

45-Lagos

12-Gombe

9-Bauchi

9-Sokoto

7-Borno

7-Edo

6-Rivers

6-Ogun

4-FCT

4-Akwa Ibom

4-Bayelsa

3-Kaduna

2-Oyo

2-Delta

2-Nasarawa

1-Ondo

1-Kebbi

11:50pm 30th April- 1932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 319

Deaths: 58

