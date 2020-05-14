Nigeria records 184 new cases of COVID-19, total infections 4,971

Nigeria has recorded 184 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 4,971.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the new figures in a tweet late Wednesday.

According to the NCDC, 51 new cases were found in Lagos, 23 in Jigawa, 16 in Bauchi, 14 in Kano, 10 in the FCT, and 10 in Rivers.

Kwara state reported nine new cases, Delta and Kaduna each had five new cases, Sokoto and Oyo had four cases; the trio of Kebbi, Nasarawa and Osun reported three new cases; Ondo recorded two new cases, while Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Plateau and Niger all reported once case each.

