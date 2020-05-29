Nigeria records 182 new cases of COVID-19, total infections hit 8,915

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased further on Thursday with 182 cases reported by the country, even as the nation intensifies efforts to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.

This takes the country’s total infections to 8,915 out of which 2,592 have been discharged with 259 losing their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 15 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 111 cases.

