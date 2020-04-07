Nigeria records 16 new COVID-19 cases, total now 254

Nigeria has recorded 16 new cases of coronavirus, raising the total number in the country to 254.
Ten of the new cases are in Lagos; two in Abuja; two in Oyo; one in Delta State and one in Katsina.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, made the announcement on its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov.
The tweet reads: “Sixteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina
“As at 09:30 pm 7th April there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths.”
Breakdown:
Lagos- 130
FCT- 50
Osun- 20
Oyo- 11
Edo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2
Delta- 1
Katsina-1
