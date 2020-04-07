Nigeria records 16 new COVID-19 cases, total now 254

Nigeria has recorded 16 new cases of coronavirus, raising the total number in the country to 254.

Ten of the new cases are in Lagos; two in Abuja; two in Oyo; one in Delta State and one in Katsina.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, made the announcement on its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov.

The tweet reads: “Sixteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina

“As at 09:30 pm 7th April there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths.”

Breakdown:

Lagos- 130

FCT- 50

Osun- 20

Oyo- 11

Edo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

Delta- 1

Katsina-1

