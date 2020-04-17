Nigeria receives another set of medical supplies from China

The Nigerian Government has received another set of medical supplies from the Government of the People’s Republic of China as donation towards the implementation of a coordinated response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new donation was handed over at the Cargo Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The cargo plane arrived Nigeria from Accra, Ghana Thursday night and later continued its journey of the distribution of the support materials from the Chinese Government to Burkina Faso and Mali.

The items were handed over by the Chinese Counsellor, Li Yuan on behalf of the Chinese Government and received by the Deputy Director for International Cooperation, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Abraham Yakubu for Nigeria.

Li Yuan said the items donated are to assist the Nigerian Government’s effort in containing the Coronavirus pandemic.

Items delivered include 1,500 pieces of N95 respiratory mask; 10,000 pieces of surgical mask; 1,750 pieces of disposal surgical gown; 350 pieces of infra-red thermometer, 1,750 pairs of medical goggle; 9,750 pairs of gloves, and 9,750 pairs of shoe cover.

This is the second batch of medical supplies from the Government of China to Nigeria as according to the Embassy of China, the first batch of medical supplies arrived Lagos State 3 days ago.

