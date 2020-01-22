Nigeria included as Trump expands US travel ban

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to slam travel ban on more countries, including Nigeria, Africa’s biggest nation.

Politico reports that an announcement is expected on Monday January 27, exactly three years after Trump signed the original travel ban on January 27, 2017, just a week into his tenure.

We recalls that the ban was upheld by the US Supreme Court in June 26, 2018.

It affected Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, Venezuela and North Korea.

For the new restrictions, countries on the list include Belarus, Myanmar (also known as Burma), Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania,

On Tuesday in Davos, Trump confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that he is trying to add additional nations to the travel ban.

White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, said: “The travel ban has been profoundly successful in protecting our country and raising the security baseline around the world.

“While there are no new announcements at this time, common sense and national security both dictate that if a country wants to fully participate in U.S. immigration programs, they should also comply with all security and counter-terrorism measures — because we do not want to import terrorism or any other national security threat into the United States.”

Last Friday, acting Homeland Security Secretary, Chad Wolf, confirmed that the U.S. has been creating criteria for foreign governments to address in helping vet foreign nationals seeking to enter the United States.

“For a small number of countries that lack either the will or the capability to adhere to these criteria, travel restrictions may become necessary to mitigate threats,” he said at a Homeland Security Experts Group event.

