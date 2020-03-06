Nigeria Air Force rain bombs on Boko Haram

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has bombarded the Boko Haram terrorists’ camp at Alafa ‘C’ in the heart of Sambisa forest in Borno State.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information.

He said the operation was conducted on Thursday through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the auspices of Operation DECISIVE EDGE.

Daramola disclosed that the raid followed confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which established that several compounds in the settlement were being used by Boko Haram to train their fighters.

“The bomb strikes and rocket salvos from the ATF’s fighter jets hit the designated compounds, obliterating most of the structures and neutralising some of the BHT occupants,” he said.

Daramola asserted that NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaigns against the terrorists’ hideouts to shape the battle space for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.

Operation DECISIVE EDGE, a new air interdiction operation was initiated to specifically target known Boko Haram Terrorists hideouts that were inaccessible to ground forces.

