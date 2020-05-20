Niger State to prioritise ongoing projects

This is coming on the heels of the shortfall in revenue generation as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 as he embarks on an assessment tour of ongoing projects in the State.

While at the re-awarded 10-kilometre Tagwai Dam road project site in Tungan Goro, Chanchaga, Governor Sani Bello said that his administration is taking inventory of all on-going projects, so as to complete the ones that have attained an appreciable level of completion, maintaining that no project should be left uncompleted as that will mean going backward.

He promised to see that no abandoned project is left in the State. The Governor assured that all the projects that have a direct impact on the people will be completed.

According to him, the contractor handling the project has demonstrated that it has the capacity to deliver as it has executed similar projects within the State.

He said that the government will continue to monitor the contractors to ensure that they speed up work and finish in good time, and as stipulated in the contract terms especially now that the raining season has set in.

The Tagwai Dam road had suffered an initial setback in the past four years as the earlier contractor handling the project lacked the capacity to handle the work leading to revocation.

A new contract was however offered to Messrs Construction Products Nigeria Limited (CPN), at the cost of over N678 Million.

According to a statement by Mary Noel-Berje, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sani Bello noted that there is a need to provide ease of movement for those plying the road stressed that timely completion of the road is non-negotiable.