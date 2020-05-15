Niger Gov congratulates new CoS to Buhari

Niger State Governor and Chairman North-Central Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the newly appointed Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Sani Bello said the appointment of Prof. Gambari is laudable considering the fact that he is a seasoned scholar and experienced diplomat.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the Governor expressed the hope that the new CoS will bring his wealth of experience to bear to ensure growth and development across the country.

“I urge you to take up the new task with all sense of responsibility and be assured of our support. Your appointment as the Chief of Staff to our dear President was received with joy.”

Governor Bello enjoined Prof. Gambari to discharge his duties without fear or favour and prayed God to grant him the wisdom needed to pilot the Affairs of the new office.

He urged the new CoS to carry everyone along in the discharge of his duties and assured him of the support of Governors in the North-central geopolitical zone as well as the government of Niger State.

The new CoS has served the country in various capacities in the past. He was Minister of External Affairs in Nigeria (1984-1985) and subsequently Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (1990-1999).

Prof. Gambari also served as Joint AU/UN Special Representative in Darfur and Head of UNAMID (2010-2012).

Before his present appointment, Prof. Gambari is the Chairperson of the Panel of Eminent Persons of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

