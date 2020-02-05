NGO gives scholarship to 30 indigent students of OSUSTECH

A Non Governmental Organisation, Iyiola-Tolani Aiyeku Educational Support Foundation, has given out Scholarship to 30 indigent students of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) Okitipupa who are natives of Okitipupa and Irele local government area of the state.

This came to the fore at the maiden edition of the foundation education support scholarship programme held at the new university library complex in Okitipupa.

Presenting the letter of award of N50,000 each to the 30 beneficiaries, the Chairman and Founder, Iyiola-Tolani Aiyeku Educational Support Foundation, Chief (Dr) Iyiola Aiyeku, the Olowogboyega of Igbodigo land, said the gesture was borne out of his passion to develop the land through empowering the younger generations who are leaders of tomorrow.

According to him, “they are our future, they are what we need to develop our land and these set of people must be empowered and lifted to a level where they don’t need to be afraid to face future challenges”.

Chief Aiyeku, who said he left the shore of Nigeria to the United States 45 years ago for greener pastures returned in 2018 to fully commence worthwhile projects that will impact in the area of human capital development.

He assured that the gesture would be a continuous exercise that will be extended to other parts of the state.

The philanthropist charged the beneficiaries to be more focused and handle their academics with utmost priority and as well place God first in all their endeavours.

“You are marching on from ordinary to distinction, you are marching on from oppression, depression to freedom, you are marching on from receiving to giving, you are marching from intellectuality to spirituality and above all you are marching on to know God Almighty the more,” he stated.

He affirmed that “my promise when I was leaving Nigeria about 45 years ago was to serve people and obey God in all my endeavour in life”.

According to the organisation, the money will be lodged into the school scholarship account and would be accessed directly by the students only for the payment of school fees.

The Vice Chancellor, OSUSTECH, Okitipupa, Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile, thanked the Foundation for the support towards the education of indigent students of the institution, adding that this was part of what the school has been waiting for since all these days.

Prof. Ogunduyile advised the beneficiaries of the education support to ensure that they work hard to justify the opportunity granted them by the Foundation.

He, therefore, called on other well -meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture.

The state Commissioner for Education, Pastor Femi Agagu, represented by the Director, Zonal Teaching Service Commission Ilaje/Okitipupa zone, Mr Ademola Lumuagun, commended the giant stride of Iyiola-Tolani Aiyeku Education Support Foundation (ITAESF) to develop education as government alone cannot do it.

He called on all stakeholders in their own little way to support the growth of education.

In his brief homily at the event, Ven. Emmanuel Akinboyo, who quoted from Psalm 41, verse one, stressed that blessing the poor attracts abundant blessing from God thereby charging people to emulate the gesture.

He prayed for the founder and the board members.

Speaking with newsmen, the Regent of Ayeka, Her Royal Highness, Oluyemi Bajowa, appreciated the donor and saluted his commendable display of generosity to his community, stressing that with more people like the donor, there is the hope of a better future for the indigent in our society.

Personalities at the event include the Regent of Ayeka Kingdom, Princess (Barr) Oluyemi Bajowa, and ASUU chairman, OSUSTECH, Dr, Dipo Akomolafe.

Some of the beneficiaries as well as their parents described the gesture of the Foundation as first of its kind in Ikale Land and in the history of the institution. They prayed Almighty God to replenish the Foundation in million folds.

The event attracted traditional rulers, academics and the parents of the beneficiaries.

The Iyiola-Tolani Educational Support Foundation is a non-governmental organisation founded in 2019 by Chef (Dr) Iyiola Aiyeku with the mission and vision of supporting humanity, especially indigent students and unemployed youths in Okitipupa/Irele local government areas in particular and Ondo State in general.

For a better society

Total Views: 111 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

