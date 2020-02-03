NextGen: Anele tasks youths on savings culture

Group Head, Retail Banking, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Jude Anele, has stressed the need for Nigerian youth to imbibe savings culture, adding that the importance of inculcating in young people the culture of saving and being finance-wise cannot be overemphasized.

He said, this is the major reason the bank has decided to revamp its NextGen Account which targets students in tertiary institutions and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), with added features and benefits.

The NextGen is a suit of personal accounts designed to meet the needs of young persons, grooming and growing with them from teenage years to adulthood. The bank takes up an additional role of mentorship these young ones and assists with tips towards guiding their future. The added benefits would confer premium services to the young account holders.

As a plus, the NextGen Account holders stand to win pocket money, complimentary invites to prime events and enjoy zero charge on all transactions.

According to Anele, “The NextGen Account is UBA’s way of putting students in charge of their money so they can do more, especially at this critical stage of their lives with an account that comes free of fees.

“The new NextGen Account opens students and NYSC members up to several benefits and opportunities, including multiple digital channels that makes banking just another fun thing to do on their mobile phones,” he said.

Also speaking, Group Head of Marketing, Dupe Olusola, disclosed that NextGen which the bank says is more than just an account, will partner with DRBLasGidi, a three-member group to ignite the interest of young people in the offering.

“DRB LasGidi have proven to be culture shapers, pioneering the popular Alté (meaning alternative) movement, which promotes self-confidence and encourages young people to embrace their individuality.

“As the face of the Alté subculture in Nigeria, DRB LasGidi is a perfect representation of the NextGen lifestyle of self-confidence and uniqueness,” Olusola said.

Bolaji Ojodukan popularly known as BOJ, who spoke on behalf of DRB LasGidi, expressed excitement at the partnership.

“Like most young people today, we were just being ourselves. But now, we have a movement and now our own bank; the Alté Bank of Africa,” he said.

