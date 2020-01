New Year services at Methodist Church Nigeria Tinubu in Lagos

From left: Proto presbyter, Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Very Rev. Bamidele Osin; Prelate MCN, His Eminence Dr. Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, and his Wife Mrs. Florence Nneoma Uche; Prelate Chaplain MCN, Very Rev. Jeremiah Shittu during the 2020 new Year Services at MCN Tinubu Square in Lagos 1st January 2020. ..PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 59 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn