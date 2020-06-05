New Ondo CP assumes office, promises maximum safety of lives, property

…Tasked on efficiency

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The new Commissioner of police in Ondo state, Bolaji Salami has assumed office.

Salami was at police headquarters Igbatoro Road, Akure the state capital on Wednesday to take over the state command from Mr Undie Adie who has been redeployed to the neighbouring Osun state.

Salami, while speaking assured residents of the state of maximum safety of lives and properties.

He said he would work assiduously to complement his predecessors records aimed at achieving maximum success.

The former Ondo police commissioner, Adie in his handing parting message, assured Ondo residents of better policing during the era of the new police chief.

Meanwhile, the state notable residents of Akokoland with four local government councils areas that shares boundaries with kogi, Edo and Ekiti states had expressed their feelings on what they expected the new police chief.

According to them, the police officer inherited incessant kidnapping of travellers including senior military officers, armed robbery and ritual killings.

A lawyer from Okeagbe in Akoko Northwest local government, Bayo Awe urged the new commissioner to reinforce police in Akoko area and introduce motorising patrol instead of allowing police to stay in a particular point.

A public Affairs analyst,Mr Marshal Ojuolape from Ikare-Akoko appealed for special patrol on Akunu-Auga axis and Ose-Oba areas where kidnapping and armed robbery were so rife.

An Ifira-Akoko community leader, Chief Boboye Ojomo urged CP Salami to use his wealth of experience in policing to reduce crimes like kidnapping and armed robbery which had made it difficult for many sons and daughters of Akoko to visit home and establish small scale businesses that can engage jobless youths.

He specifically mentioned Isua-Ifira -Idoani- Ipele junction where kidnapping is much.

They were all unanimous in urging police to see to the regular misunderstanding between farmers and herdsmen in Akoko land.

They promised to cooperate with security agents to fish out criminals in Akoko land through information sharing.

