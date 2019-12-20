New minimum wage: FG to pay workers’ consequential adjustments arrears in Dec.

..It’s settled matter -Govs

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said the arrears of consequential adjustment for the new minimum wage would be paid to workers in December.

Ahmed gave the assurance while answering questions from stakeholders during the highlights and breakdown of the approved 2020 budget in Abuja on Thursday.

She said the Federal Government had made adequate provision to pay the arrears of the consequential adjustments of the approved new minimum wage for federal civil servants.

“I want to confirm to you that we have made adequate provision in the 2020 budget on the issue of minimum wage. And we are also planning to pay the arrears of the consequential adjustments in December, ” she added.

Giving a breakdown of the 2020 budget, the minister said that the sum of N4.49 trillion would be expended on recurrent expenditure.

According to her, the sum of N2.465 trillion has been earmarked for capital expenditure, while N2.453 trillion is projected for debt servicing..

She said N2.64 trillion was expected to be generated from oil revenue, while N1.81 trillion was expected to be generated from non-oil revenue.

The minister put the projected revenue from other revenue sources at N3.97 trillion, adding that a total of N8.42 trillion revenue was expected to be generated in the N10.594 trillion budget.

Ahmed added that N2.175 trillion would be used to finance deficit, N560 billion for statutory transfer, N273 billion for debt sinking fund, while N350 billion would be expended on special interventions.

Meanwhile, all the state Governors have said the lingering issue over N30, 000 minimum wage is now a settled matter, assuring that no state will pay less than the stipulated amount to any worker in their individual states across the federation.

The Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti state, gave the assurance while briefing journalists Wednesday night after the 8th and last meeting of the forum for 2019 in Abuja.

Describing the issue as a settled matter, Dr. Fayemi said there was no longer debate over the issue stressing that all state governments have accepted to pay, and that no state will pay less than N30,000.

Fayemi denied allegation by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that many governors were yet to commence negotiations with their state chapters’ union over the implementation, saying negotiations have started in each state.

“Governors have all indicated without any equivocation that we subscribe to the Act of Parliament that has been passed on the 30,000 minimum wage. There is no debate, we have accepted that.

“The negotiation team you are talking about is about the consequential impact and each state has started that process.

“If the NLC is not fully aware of the status of the negotiations in the various state we will be happy to share the information available to us with them.

“But, as far as we are concern, no decision in the NGF to back tracking from the minimum wage.

“However, fingers are not equal, states have to negotiate in term of the consequential implementation, there may be states that are in a position to pay N50,000.

“What we can tell you is that no state we pay less than ,N30,000 when we finally get to that point,” Fayemi said.

In a communique he read after the meeting, Fayemi, disclosed that transfer of the 2018 World Bank-funded State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) grants to states would take place in March 2020.

He said that the Forum received an update from the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF) and the World Bank team on the SFTAS on the Independent Verification Assessment (IVA) exercise conducted across states, which hinted that the exercise would be concluded in January 2020.

“As SFTAS implementing partner, the NGF Secretariat will carry out regional sensitization workshops in March 2020 and kick start the provision of technical assistance to States through customised just-in-time advisory and training, exchange visits and peer learning events.”

The governor also disclosed that the forum received a briefing on the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 from the UK Foreign Office led by Mrs Harriet Thompson, the UK Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Fayemi said that the summit to be hosted by the UK Prime Minister would bring together businesses, governments and international institutions to showcase investment opportunities in Africa in January 2020.

“Members of the NGF expressed optimism for deeper opportunities in various sectors of the economy including agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, education and financial services;

“We are committed to strengthening the Forum’s partnership with the UK’s Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) Group and the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) to help bridge relations between Nigerian and UK companies.”

Fayemi also told hinted that the forum received an update on the health priorities of the forum especially Universal Healthcare, Nutrition and on the Polio Eradication Initiative, including the Seattle Declaration.

“Governors reiterated their commitment to an effective implementation and tracking of the Seattle commitment.”

He pledged the governors’ commitment to work with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in the use of geospatial data for evidence-based decision making and development in the country.

He noted the the forum received a presentation from the Ministry on the Geo-Referenced Infrastructure and Demographic Data for Development (GRID3) programme in Nigeria.

GRID3 is a programme designed to strengthen the application of geospatial data for evidence-based decision making in the country.

He said that the National Coordinator of GRID3, Mr Inuwa Yau, also highlighted several applications of the programme in priority areas of government including food security, health coverage, financial inclusion, survey and demographics and education.

“Finally, State governors commended the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning for coordinating the GRID3 programme which will be central to development-planning going forward.

“Members pledged to work with the Ministry, by providing the right institutional arrangements in all States to ensure that each State supports the generation and management of geospatial data.

“This will ensure that State governments have the right information in identifying where people live and how critical services can be most equitably and effectively allocated.”

He added that the forum also received an update on the health related issues, especially Universal Healthcare, Nutrition and on the Polio Eradication Initiative, including the Seattle Declaration.

“Governors reiterated their commitment to an effective implementation and tracking of the Seattle commitment

Fayemi also said that forum received a delegation of the Conference of Speakers of the State House of Assembly with fruitful discussions on some constitutional matters.”

Fayemi, however, declined comment on the forum’s stand on the Federal Government fresh request for $30b external borrowing plan, Fayemi saying it is FG affairs, not a federation borrowing plan.

“It is really a matter between the Federal Government and the National Assembly. It is not something we want to put ourselves in between. We don’t want to comment on that.”

