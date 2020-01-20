Home Photo Gallery New Imo state gov., Sen. Hope Uzodinma takes oath of office on...

New Imo state gov., Sen. Hope Uzodinma takes oath of office on Wed. at Hero’s Square Owerri

Professor Placid Njoku taking oath of office before the state Chief Judge, Justice Pascal Nnadi as the new Imo Deputy Governor on Wednesday at the Hero’s in Owerri while his wife Mrs. Bola Placid Njoku watch.

New Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodima signing a document of office before the State Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnadi (L).

Gov. Hope Uzodinma conferring with the state chief Judge Justice, Paschal Nnadi, (L) shortly after he was sworn in as Imo State Governor.

(L-R) Justice Paschal Nnadi, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Prof. Placid Njoku, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and Barr. Nnadi Anyaehie in a group photograph shortly after the swearing in…Photos by Chris Nwobi.

For a better society

Total Views: 93 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply