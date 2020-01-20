New Imo state gov., Sen. Hope Uzodinma takes oath of office on Wed. at Hero’s Square Owerri

New Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodima signing a document of office before the State Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnadi (L).

Gov. Hope Uzodinma conferring with the state chief Judge Justice, Paschal Nnadi, (L) shortly after he was sworn in as Imo State Governor.

(L-R) Justice Paschal Nnadi, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Prof. Placid Njoku, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and Barr. Nnadi Anyaehie in a group photograph shortly after the swearing in…Photos by Chris Nwobi.

For a better society

Total Views: 93 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

