Neimeth Pharmaceuticals emerges best performing stock in May

Neimeth Pharmaceuticals topped the gainers’ table ahead of 22 other stocks, after recording 88.33per cent capital gain during the month, on the strength of its improving numbers and expected impact of the CBN’s intervention funds for the healthcare sector to help boost market share and bottom line.

It was followed by Consumer Goods stock- Unilever Nigeria, which appreciated by 61.90per cent; while Cutix an industrial Goods stock chalked 55.83per cent; and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer, another healthcare company that closed 51.40per cent higher. Other low and medium cap stocks were: NPF Microfinance, 44.80per ce3nt gain; Nigerian Breweries, 39.45per cent; and Fidson Healthcare, 38.78 per cent among others.

The worst-performing stocks’ table was led by NEM Insurance which lost 9.09 per cent, linked to profit-taking and price adjustment for a dividend of 0.15 kobo per share within the period; ahead of Courteville Business Solution’s 9.09per cent; Lasaco’s price fell by 3.85per cent on the back of the mixed sentiment, as investors await its recapitalization plan. The share price of Saplat Petroleum Development Company dropped by 3.64per cent; Academy Press, 3.22per cent; just as Trans-nationwide’s share price fell by 3.20per cent, on the back of market forces and profit-taking.

