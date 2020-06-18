Ndigbo in Lagos urged to support Governor Sanwo-Olu

…As Aguene reels out achievements



The President of the Ndigbo Union in Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene has expressed gratitude to the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for running an inclusive Government and most importantly the “2019 Widows’ Empowerment Programme organised by the State Government for Members of the Union in the state.

Aguene expressed the gratitude just as one of the leaders of the Union and Senior Special Adviser to the state Governor on Drainage and Waterfront Infrastructure, Engr. Joe Igbokwe, urged the Ndigbo to shun all forms of divisive tactics, build bridge across borders and support the Lagos State Government to actualise the dream of Greater Lagos.

Addressing newsmen, Aguene said the Widows Empowerment Programme was an initiative designed to support and alleviate the sufferings of the less privileged in the society, adding that a total of 100 Igbo widows were given N100, 000 each as startups facility.

Unveiling his achievements in the last two years in office, Aguene restated commitment to qualitative Leadership, saying, “I will continue to protect the interests and, investments of Igbo in Lagos”

“Our Leadership quest to institutionalise Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State ignited the drive for a befitting Union Secretariat to serve as Administrative, Consultative Base and Engine Room for Ndigbo in the State”.

He also stated that the acquisition of the Secretariat has projected Ohanaeze Ndigbo to enviable height and provided the opportunity to synchronise the various Leadership activities under one umbrella for optimal performance.

Speaking further, the Union President restated the Union’s proactive efforts aimed at uniting and restoring peace among Igbo brethren, adding that these have yielded tremendous results.

According to him, under his leadership, the Lagos Chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has enjoyed goodwill, built cordial relationships with the Igbo Elites, business communities and the Lagos State Government.

He recalled that the Ndigbo leadership interventions in critical communal issues had been a catalyst for peaceful coexistence among Ndigbo and their host, particularly the Yoruba.

The Union has embarked Civic engagement and International Relations exercises through Diaspora affiliation with the Germany and Spanish Governments on Trade and Cultural exchange Programme.

In collaboration with the South African High Commission in Lagos, the Union reached an agreement on the need to checkmate the Unpleasant treatments foreigners were subjected to and xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africa Nationalities in the country.

Aguene said “In line with the mission of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide which is to liaise with all tiers of government in Nigeria to ensure rapid socio-economic development in Igbo land, while promoting dignity and self respect among Ndigbo wherever they live. This Administration has established a deep synergy with the Lagos State Government”.

On the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, he said, “Ndigbo in Lagos rose to the challenges through Social intervention and provision of Stimulus Packages and Palliatives in partnership with the Lagos State Government and major donors, most especially the co-founder of Ebele and Anychuks Foundation, High Chief Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Oddi. Public awareness Campaigns against COVID-19 were staged in an attempt to curb the spread and fight against the Virus”.

In partnership with Fidelity Bank Plc.,he said the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state flagged off “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Membership Identity and Debit Card”, an initiative designed to make local and international business transactions easier and self identification for members” .

In his closing remark, Aguene, who expressed gratitude to the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, High Chief Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Oddi, for his continued support and fatherly advice, also sent appreciations to the Executive and members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the State.

During an interview, one of the Leaders of the Union and Senior Special Adviser to the state Governor on Drainage and Waterfront Infrastructure, Engr. Igbokwe urged the Ndigbo in Lagos to support the State Government to actualise the dream of Greater Lagos, calling on Nigerians to abide by the directives issued by medical personnel and the Federal Government to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Igbokwe said COVID-19 was real, stressing the need to flatten the curve.

