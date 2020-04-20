NDIC consoles Buhari on death of Abba Kyari

COMFORT EKELEME

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the demise of his late Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari who died on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the President and signed on behalf of the Board of Directors, Executive Management and the entire staff of the Corporation, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive of the Corporation, Umaru Ibrahim, described the late Abba Kyari as a patriot whose rich experience and unique competence will be sorely missed by the nation at a time the administration was committed to the rapid economic development of the country.

In a statement signed by the Director, Communications & Public Affairs, Dr Sunday Oluyemi, the NDIC boss described the late Abba Kyari as an erudite and committed public servant, who was widely respected for his unwavering loyalty and commitment to the goals and aspirations of the administration.

He further expressed his sadness that the late Abba Kyari departed at a time his deep knowledge and expertise were most needed by the administration in its quest to fully diversify and grow the economy.

The NDIC CEO prayed for the almighty Allah to grant the late Abba Kyari eternal peace and Aljannat-Firdausi. He also prayed for almighty Allah to grant the family of the late Abba Kyari and the President the strength and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

