NDDC presents palliatives to Imo State Govt

The Government of Imo State on Tuesday took delivery of varieties of food items and medical equipment as palliatives towards the amelioration of effects of the Corona virus pandemic from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The food items include Rice (1078 bags of 50kg), Beans (305 bags), Garri (288 bags), Palm oil (95 jerry cans), and Indomie (1941 cartons). The NDDC also brought hospital equipment such as ECG machines, APC smart digital UPS, Infra-red thermometers, Suctions machine double jar, oxygen cylinder, oxygen mask, infusion pump, sanitizers, syringe pump and examination glove. Others include ventilators, cotton wool, surgical blades and gloves, blood transfusion sets and others.

The donations were received on behalf of the Governor Hope Uzodimma by the Chief of Staff Government House, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie who expressed delight at the quantum of the goods donated and expressed happiness that it will go a long way in alleviating the problems faced by those suffering from the difficulties of the Corona Virus.

The Chief of Staff expressed the gratitude of the Government to NDDC, promising that the palliatives will definitely get to the people they are meant for while asking for continued assistance as the pandemic is not over yet.

In their address read by the Imo State Director NDDC and Secretary Covid-19 Palliative Committee, Engr. Tony Okane on behalf of NDDC Acting Managing Director/CEO NDDC Prof. Kemebradikumo Ponde, they said that the donation is in consideration of the need to compliment the efforts of the nine NDDC States and in response to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, to compliment the effort of the Federal Government towards the fight against Covid-19 across the Niger Delta region under her emergency support for health and Social Programme.

Okane informed that NDDC is desirous at all times to support the Government and people of the States in the Niger Delta Area on quality health care delivery to which Imo State is one of them.

He expressed their desire of strengthening relationship with States in the region in the area of healthcare particularly for the good health and wellbeing of Niger Delta residents which he expressed, can be achieved based on Synergy.

Present at the donation of the palliatives were the Imo State Hon. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mrs. Damaris Osunkwo, the Chairman NDDC Committee on Palliatives Imo State, Hon. Kyrian Uchegbu, the Traditional Rulers of Osemoto in Oguta LGA and that of Abacheke in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Eze Franklin C. Okafor and Eze Ali Saleh Ikeji respectively, and other Government and NDDC officials.

