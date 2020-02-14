NDDC awarded one contract 55 times – Acting MD

Defending the 2019 Budget before the Lawmakers, the Acting Managing Director said that said that she has come under intense pressure and blackmail to pay non- performing contractors of the commission.

According to her, a single contract was awarded 55 times by previous management in the Commission, some non performing contractors are mounting on me to pay them when they have not even done up to 20 per of the contracts.

She accused the some contractors of shady behavior explaining that some contractors collecting contracts from FERMA and also collecting from NDDC.

The members of the Committee however told the Managing Director not to pay any non performing contractors in the Commission.

Speaking on the issue of 300 projects were awarded to a serving senator, the Acting Managing Director debunked the media report saying there is not like that in their record .

According to her, no Senator awarded 300 contracts in the agency with 120 of the contracts fully paid for.

She admitted that there are misplaced priority projects and they are correcting that by doing proper needs assessment exercises adding that they will also be doing environmental impact assessment to safeguard against environmental degradation like the soot problem in Portharcourt.