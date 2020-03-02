NCPC to embark on 2020 Easter Pilgrimage

PAULETTE ORJIME, Abuja.

NIGERIA Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) is to begin the 2020 Easter pilgrimage exercise to Israel on April 18.

The Director in Charge of the Commission, Mrs. Esther Kwaghe, disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja at a Thanksgiving Service for the successful completion of the 2019 annual General pilgrimage held at the EYN Church of the Brethren Nigeria, at Utako.

Kwaghe added that the Commission would commence this year’s Family pilgrimage in August and the general pilgrimage in October this year.

The Director explained that it was customary for the Commission to thank God for a successful annual pilgrimage.

She further said the 2019 general pilgrimage recorded tremendous success which included zero morbidity and zero mortality coupled with no single case of air mishap.

On the whole, the Director in Charge hinted that the Commission airlifted about 5,800 pilgrims to the Holy Land with a total of 21 flights back to back.

She noted that this was only possible by the grace of God and so it was very important to thank and praise God for a successful pilgrimage.

All management and a large chunk of Staff of the Commission graced the Thanksgiving service.

Mrs. Esther Kwaghe, Director in Charge NCPC, leading other Management staff during the Thanksgiving Service for the successful completion of the 2019 General pilgrimage exercise at the EYN Church of the Brethren, Utako Abuja recently.

For a better society

Total Views: 56 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

