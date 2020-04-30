NCDC list States with confirmed COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s toll hits 1728

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has given an update of States across the country with confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

NCDC said as at Wednesday night, 34 States and the FCT have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Lagos State has the highest number of confirmed cases.

In a tweet, the NCDC wrote: “As at April 29 2020 breakdown of cases by state.”

Breakdown of States below:

Lagos-931

Abuja FCT- 174

Kano-139

Gombe- 64

Borno-59

Ogun- 50

Katsina -40

Edo- 37

Osun- 34

Kaduna -32

Bauchi- 29

Akwa Ibom – 12

Kwara- 11

Sokoto-27

Ekiti-8

Ondo-8

Delta-7

Rivers-7

Taraba-8

Enugu-3

Niger-2

Jigawa -7

Abia-2

Zamfara-4

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Adamawa-2

Plateau-1

Imo-1

Bayelsa-1

Kebbi -1

Ebonyi-2

Nasarawa-1

Yobe-1

Total – 1728

