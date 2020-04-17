NCDC confirms 51 fresh Coronavirus cases as toll hits 493

Fifty-one new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Nigeria.

This was confirmed in a tweet by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday.

With the latest report, Nigeria now has 493 confirmed cases in the country.

“Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; “32 in Lagos, 6 in Kano, 5 in Kwara, 2 in FCT, 2 in Oyo, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Ogun, 1 in Ekiti State.

“As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 159 Deaths: 17.”

As at 10:10 pm 17th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT Lagos- 283 FCT- 69 Kano- 27 Osun- 20 Edo- 15 Oyo- 15 Ogun- 10 Kwara- 9 Katsina- 9 Bauchi- 6 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 6 Delta- 4 Ondo- 3 Ekiti- 3 Enugu- 2 Rivers-2 Niger- 2 Benue- 1 Anambra- 1.

For a better society

Total Views: 89 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

