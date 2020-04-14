Home Latest News NCDC confirms 20 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria

NCDC confirms 20 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday, confirmed twenty new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

NCDC, in a tweet on its official Twitter page, disclosed that the confirmed cases were in Lagos, Kano, Edo, Ogun and Ondo States.

This now brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 343.

NCDC wrote: “Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

13 in Lagos
2 in Edo
2 in Kano
2 in Ogun
1 in Ondo

“As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths

“Number of states with confirmed cases:19.”

Meanwhile, Buhari on Monday announced extension of lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States for 14-days.

Lagos- 189 FCT- 56 Osun- 20 Edo- 14 Oyo- 11 Ogun- 9 Bauchi- 6 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Katsina-5 Kwara- 4 Ondo- 3 Delta- 3 Kano- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Benue- 1 Niger- 1 Anambra- 1.

For a better society

Total Views: 56 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply