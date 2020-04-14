NCDC confirms 20 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday, confirmed twenty new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

NCDC, in a tweet on its official Twitter page, disclosed that the confirmed cases were in Lagos, Kano, Edo, Ogun and Ondo States.

This now brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 343.

NCDC wrote: “Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

13 in Lagos

2 in Edo

2 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Ondo

“As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths

“Number of states with confirmed cases:19.”

Meanwhile, Buhari on Monday announced extension of lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States for 14-days.

Lagos- 189 FCT- 56 Osun- 20 Edo- 14 Oyo- 11 Ogun- 9 Bauchi- 6 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Katsina-5 Kwara- 4 Ondo- 3 Delta- 3 Kano- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Benue- 1 Niger- 1 Anambra- 1.

