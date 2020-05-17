NCDC announces 176 new COVID-19 cases, 176 deaths

Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 176 new cases of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed this on its Twitter page.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 5621

The tweet read: “176 new cases of #COVID19;

“95-Lagos, 31-Oyo, 11-FCT, 8-Niger, 8-Borno, 6-Jigawa, 4-Kaduna, 3-Anambra, 2-Edo, 2-Rivers, 2-Nasarawa, 2-Bauchi, 1-Benue and 1-Zamfara State.

“5621 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

“Discharged: 1472. Deaths: 176.”

For a better society

Total Views: 96 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

