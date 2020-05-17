Home Latest News NCDC announces 176 new COVID-19 cases, 176 deaths

NCDC announces 176 new COVID-19 cases, 176 deaths

Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 176 new cases of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed this on its Twitter page.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 5621

The tweet read: “176 new cases of #COVID19;

“95-Lagos, 31-Oyo, 11-FCT, 8-Niger, 8-Borno, 6-Jigawa, 4-Kaduna, 3-Anambra, 2-Edo, 2-Rivers, 2-Nasarawa, 2-Bauchi, 1-Benue and 1-Zamfara State.

“5621 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

“Discharged: 1472. Deaths: 176.”

For a better society

Total Views: 96 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

2023: FFK reveals Buhari, Northern Muslims’ plan to rule for another 20 years

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply