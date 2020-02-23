NCC, Police to intensify war against piracy

By Phil Okose Onitsha

Irked by the spate of piracy especially in the printing industry, the

Nigeria Copyright Commission, NCC, and the police, have vowed to fight

the demon to zero tolerance.

Making the vow when the Anambra State branch of the Society of

Printing Practitioners of Nigeria, SPPN, led by its state Chairman,

Mr. Ethel Obidinso, paid him a courtesy visit in his Onitsha office,

the NCC state Director/Coordinator, Mr. Emeka Ogbonnaya, reiterated

the resolve of the Federal Government to protect printed materials

from pirates.

He said that, “the law permits NCC to determine how one’s work is to

be used and protected” adding that, “nobody has the right to interfere

in one’s book unless the person has the consent or authority of the

owner, if not it is piracy”.

He reminded them that, “if your business is legitimate, we will work

with you but when we have problem is where an organization believes in

doing some things wrong”

He stressed the need for sensitization of printers to avoid being

punished out of ignorance.

“Some people ask why government is interested in protecting people’s

interest, this answer is simple, it is for the society benefit. We are

what we are today because we are using other people’s materials to

build our knowlwdge and whatever you do you have to reap from it. This

will give you the zeal to continue.

If government does not interfere by way of protecting people’s

interest/work, we would not have the opportunity to use some of these

written works. It is for people to have hope in what they are doing”

“In literary, if somebody expands money and energy to put something in

order, at the end of the day the society will reap, there is need to

protect it for the zeal to continue”

He commended the printers association for the role they play to the

society stating that, “in line of distribution of books, without the

printers, you can have the talents but their view has to be expressed

to be seen by the printers. Printers are the chain in expression of

these ideas”

In his response, the state SPPN chairman, Mr Obidinso, traced the

history of SPPN adding that it was registered as part of Institute of

Printing of Nigeria, IOPN. “IOPN used to operate when it came into

amalgamation which was formed in 2007 and their responsibility included,

regulating, building and controlling who is to operate, and who is not

to operate and areas of operation and publication”

He told the NCC Director that part of their visit was to help fight

piracy and regulate the printing work.

“We are here so that in one way or the other work hand in hand so that

everybody will be acquainted with informations, because a lot of

people don’t know about NCC”

The Secretary of the SPPN, Casmir Emeka Igboanyika, in his speech said that the importance of the copyright organisation to the body would not be over emphasized stating that, “this Union and visit will pave way for many openings that will bring sanity into the profession of printing. Before you write a book, before a book will be approved, before you know it, the book is already everywhere, you will not reap anything” he revealed.

The Onitsha unit chairman of SPPN, Okey Akaneme, had in his speech

earlier stated that the visit was aimed at knowing where the NCC

office is located and, “ensuring sanity in people practising printing

and our suppliers who go about supplying fake materials” warning that

anybody breaching the law would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Welcoming them in his office, the Onitsha Police Area Commander, Mr

John Obuagbaka, said, “we need to work together, it is my duty to

provide security to protect you and we in other hand need your

services, it is also my responsibility to respond, which ever way you have challenges either in the business, family, you should let us know so that we extend our helping hands”, he said.

He also urged them to be conscious of what the law said and thanked

them for robbing minds together.

