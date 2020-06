The Nigerian Navy has commissioned a 40-bed capacity isolation centre in Lagos.

The isolation centre which is fully equipped was on Monday declared opened by the Flag Officer Commanding, West, Rear Admiral, Oladele Daji, who represented the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas.

The centre is located at the Naval Dockyard on Victoria Island, and the exercise is part of its 64th Anniversary commemoration.

