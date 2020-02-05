National Sports Festival: Anambra cricket Coach expresses optimism team will emerge victorious

The team had emerged top at the Zonal Elimination held in Owerri last month, after defeating their lone rivals from Ebonyi State.

The team also emerged victorious in the second innings with 38 runs in 6.1 overs with No wicket down, a superior score to Ebonyi which scored 35 runs in 10.4 overs with all Bats men out in the first winnings 1.

Speaking in Awka on Sunday, Umeh said that the boys have shown that Anambra has caught its teeth in the game saying that they equaly gave a good account of themselves.

He said, “We had good team spirit; we needed the victory for us to qualify and keep the fire of Cricket burning in Anambra, which is now the heartbeat of Cricket in the Southeast.

“I am confident that we shall do well in Benin, our players are experienced. What we need now is good camping programme to prepare better because NSF is not a tea party,



According to him, what the team needs now is a programme that can keep them together for a reasonable time before the games commence.

While expressing hope that both teams would do the state proud at the festival the cricket Coach hailed the female team for finishing second in their category.

Recall that Anambra female Cricket team finished second behind Ebonyi after scoring 82 runs in 15 overs with eight wickets down in the innings against their opponents’ 83 runs in 14.4 overs with seven wickets down.