NASS approved $28bn loans to Buhari in a year – Lawan

Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Thursday disclosed that the National Assembly approved loans totaling $28 billion to President Muhammadu Buhari within one year .

Lawan who made this known in his one year anniversary in office as President of the Senate said the lawmakers had passed 450 bills within one year.

The Senate President said, “In order to support and enable the government raise the necessary funds for national development, there were requests for approval to borrow, both from the domestic and foreign sources.

“We have approved foreign loans of about $28 billion in the last one year. We had ensured proper scrutiny for the desired projects and programmes of government, the conditions of the facilities; before approving such borrowing requests.

“The task ahead of us is to ensure tracking, monitoring and supervision of how the loans are applied. We must ensure that the target projects remain, and that there is value for money also.”

The Senate President advised President Buhari to consider Public Private Partnership (PPP) instead of financing capital projects through loans.

He said, “The current experience of low revenues to government also challenges us to think and evolve new or additional sources of funding government projects, especially, for the development of our infrastructure. While borrowing may be inevitable, we should also consider a Public Private Partnership (PPP) as a means of funding some of the government projects.”

Lawan also said that the Corona virus pandemic has exposed weak health infrastructure in the country and the pandemic has brought with it a new reality.

In his words, “The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed how weak our health infrastructure is. The pandemic has also brought with it a new reality in our lives and livelihoods. We are clearly exposed to economic vagaries and instability largely due to our dependence on crude exports.

“This dependence leaves our country vulnerable to the vicissitudes of the international oil market price. We therefore have to confront the challenge of diversifying our economy for more reliable revenues and stable economy. With a funding gap of over $14billion, the post COVID-19 period can face a recession and job losses by millions of our citizens.

“There is an urgency more than ever to explore more sources of revenues in addition to the crude. The diversification of our economy must remain a top priority in the subsequent years, from today.”

