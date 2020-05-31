NARD gives FG 14 days ultimatum or face industrial action

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to immediately implement all the agreements of their demands to avoid an indefinite and total strike.

Dr. Sokomba Aliyu, who is the National President of NARD, disclosed this while reading the communiqué to newsmen at the end of its 2020 Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) with the theme: ‘Health Inequalities and Social Determinants of Health in Nigeria at the Multipurpose Hall of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi .

He also lamented the poor working condition of his members across the country, saying that some of its members were intimidated, harassed and maltreated in Lagos and Kaduna states and the FCT in the course of performing their professional duties.

The NARD President also said that some of them was even sacked by the authorities of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) at the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic just as Kaduna State government slashed their salaries by 25 per cent, a development he said has brought untold hardship to them and their families.

According to them, they, therefore, demanded for the immediate recall of all those sacked by JUTH as well as the full payment of their entitlements and the payment of the slashed salaries by the Kaduna State Government.

Also, they are demanding for supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other consumables to all health facilities across the country to enable the health workers to perform their professional services with adequate and maximum protection.

