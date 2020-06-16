NAOC JV Commission Medical Centre in Delta State

Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and its Joint Venture Partners, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Oando Oil Limited, has commissioned a COVID-19 Temporary Medical Infrastructure in Asaba, Delta State.

The facility was inaugurated at the presence of the Governor of Delta State, Sen (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari and representative of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of NAOC, Mr. Lorenzo Fiorillo.

The Medical Centre is part of the Oil and Gas Industry intervention implemented in various States across Nigeria in response to the outbreak of the pandemic, and it is aimed at providing a critical infrastructure to stem the spread of Covid-19 within Delta State and its environ. It consists of isolation blocks with a capacity of 70 beds and separate sections for male and female, confirmed and unconfirmed cases. It also features a block for the medical personnel. Others facilities at the Centre include Lounge/Waiting Rooms, Pharmacy, CCTV Room, X-Ray Room, Side Laboratory, Power Generating Set, amongst others.

NAOC and the entire Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria have been actively collaborated with the government, in response to the Pandemic having realized that defeating the scourge at this critical period, would require the concerted, collective and sustainable effort of all stakeholders. The industry has implemented a set of initiatives and contributions, targeted at combating the spread of the virus and mitigating the impact on the people.

