N4m bribery allegation: CJN disowns Shehu Sani

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Ibrahim Muhammad on Sunday disowned any relationship with Senator Shehu Sani, currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged extortion.

Sani, was alleged to have obtained funds from a businessman, Alhaji Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors, claiming to have access to the CJN, some other judges and the head of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and in the process, allegedly took money from the businessman.

Howrver, in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday which was signed by spokesman for the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, distanced himself from accalimed human right activist.

According to him, although the issues about the Senator’s claimed relationship with the CJN and his (Senator Sani’s) alleged fraudulent conduct were still being investigated, Justice Mohammad has found it necessary, at this stage, to distance himself from the ex-Senator.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the story making the round in some national dailies where it was reported that Senator Shehu Sani allegedly approached Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors and purportedly demanded for the sum of N4, 000,000 to give to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Dr Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, to settle some unnamed four Judges over a case he (Shehu Sani) allegedly claimed won’t see the light of the day.

“Let it be known that if the statement credited to Shehu Sani was actually made by him, it is simply a blatant lie, a figment of his imagination and an orchestrated falsehood immodestly concocted to malign, smear and disingenuously tarnish the good image and reputation of the CJN with a view to gaining financial reward.

“Even though the veracity of the true source of the unsubstantiated statement has not yet been ascertained to know if it was really from the former Senator, it is, however imperative to keep the records straight by letting the public know that Justice Tanko Muhammad has never, in his entire life, seen or had any form of encounter or interactions, either directly or remotely with Shehu Sani, let alone giving him assurances of what is not only unethical but equally despicable and inglorious, to say the least.

“The outcome of the ongoing investigations will determine the next line of action to be taken regarding the flagrant defamation of the character of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, as perpetrators of such falsehood can never be allowed to walk away with the dastardly act.”

