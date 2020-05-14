N30b Bond: Ondo Assembly interrogates Finance Commissioner

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Members of Ondo State House of Assembly have queried how N30billion bond approved by the House was accessed and spent by the executive arm.

They had summoned the Commissioner for Finance to appear before the House at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers probed into how much of the amount has been accessed and breakdown of projects on which the fund was spent.

While addressing the House, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, thanked the Lawmakers for approving the raising of the bond.

He noted that only N14.8 billion has been accessed out of the initial N30billion raised.

The commissioner told the House that the remaining N14. 2billion would be accessed soon as the required documents have been perfected.

Akinterinwa noted that the initial sum of 14.8 billion was spent on ongoing projects such as the building of teaching hospitals in Akure and Ondo, the construction of fly-over on Lagos- Benin express way in Ore and the Ikare road dualization project.

On why the House rehabilitation was not captured in the first tranche of the fund, the Commissioner explained the technicality behind it.

He pledged that the second tranche of N14.2billion would capture the House rehabilitation project.

The House also raised questions on the N4billion reportedly lodged in a third generation bank without due process over 10 years ago.

This followed an audit query to that effect from the office of the Auditor General of Ondo State as verified and presented in the report of the House Committee on Public Accounts.

Chairman of the committee, Edamisan Ademola, while presenting the report at plenary sought to know details of all transactions on the bank account up to the date the account was discovered.

Responding, the Commissioner said he facilitated the discovery of the money stashed in a bank account for over 10 years, adding that the money has been ploughed into the revenue account of government.

He maintained that no consultant was hired in the course of retrieving the fund as being speculated; hence payment of any amount of money as consultancy charge does not arise.

Not satisfied with the explanation given, the House resolved to probe the financial transaction further.

He urged the finance ministry to furnish the Public Accounts Committee of the House with all necessary documents.

Speaking with reporters after plenary, Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Sunday Olajide, ruled out any form of witch-hunting, adding that the steps taken by the House of Assembly was meant to entrench transparency and accountability into government business.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Oleyelogun Bamidele, while welcoming members back to the hallowed chamber, commended them for showing maximum commitment to their constitutional responsibility.

He specifically thanked them and other members of the public for the role they played towards stemming the spread of the Covid-19 and assuaging the plight of the vulnerable ones.

However, the sitting arrangement in the Chamber was done in conformity to the Social distancing policy in public gathering.

