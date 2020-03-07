N30,000 minimum wage: Labour reveals when strike will commence

The Bauchi State chapter of the organised Labour has threatened to embark on strike after 21 days of negotiations and government fails to begin implementation of the new National Minimum Wage.

Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress in the State, Danjuma Kirfi, stated this at a press conference on Friday in Bauchi.

According to him, the 21-day ultimatum was part of resolutions reached at the end of the joint State Executive Council meeting of different Labour groups in the State.

The labour leader cried out over the non-conclusion of negotiations with the government.

Kirfi said: “The union resolved that if nothing is done after the ultimatum, members would embark on industrial action.

“That government is hereby given 21-day ultimatum within which to conclude negotiations and begin implementation of the new national minimum wage in the state.

“The organized labour is now calling on the government to restore negotiations without further delay.”

According to him, there is absence of commitment on the part of government’s representatives towards effective implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.

The chairman pointed out that the state government had implemented the new minimum wage on Grade Levels 01 to 06.

“The main issue, however, is consequential adjustment, that is the increment of officers from GLs 07 to 14,” he said.

He also called on civil servants in the state to remain calm and assured that the NLC leadership was working to resolve the matter in earnest.

