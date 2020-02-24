N30.2b Fraud: EFCC re-arraigns Jang, Yusuf on amended charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has re-arraigned the former Plateau State governor, Senator Jonah David Jang on amended 17-count charge over alleged N30.2bn criminal breach of trust and fraud.

Also, arraigned alongside Jang for the whooping sum of money belonging to the state was a former cashier in the Office Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), Yusuf Pam.

The duo, we learnt, were made to reappear before Justice C. L. Dabup of a High court sitting in Jos, capital of Plateau State.

Acting spokesman of the prosecuting anti-graft agency, EFCC, Tony Orilade said this in a statement to newsmen in Abuja.

Orilade further explained that before today’s resumption of trial, the matter had been before Justice Longji, who before proceeding on retirement on December 31, 2019, had struck out the no-case submission of the defendants, particularly on the funds for Small and Medium Enterprises, given to the state by the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, and that of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), which were allegedly diverted by the defendants.

One of the charges reads: “That you Senator Jonah David Jang, whilst being the governor of Plateau State and Yusuf Gyang Pam, whilst being a cashier at the Office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, between January and May, 2015 in Jos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, dishonestly misappropriated certain property, to wit an aggregate sum of N4, 357, 195, 000 (Four Billion, Three Hundred and Fifty-seven Million, One Hundred and Ninety-five Thousand Naira), belonging to Plateau State Government and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria, applicable to Plateau State”.

But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and on which basis, the prosecution counsel, O. A. Atolabi, requested for a trial date.

Also, the defence counsels for both defendants E.G Phajok, (SAN), and S.G Ode, applied for oral bail application and asked the court to toe the line of the bail earlier granted to the defendants by Justice Longji.

In his ruling, Justice Dabup granted the defendants bail on the previous terms they enjoyed from Justice Longji, and asked the remaining three sureties to file their affidavits to show that they are still willing to continue to be their sureties.

Dabup added that the process must be done within three days and, adjourned the matter to May 26, 27, and 28 for trial.

