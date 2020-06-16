N186bn spending on School Feeding programme angers lawmakers , demand audit from 2016

…As Ondo N-Power beneficiaries lament non-payment of monthly stipends

EZIEKE JONAS , Abuja, and DAMISI OJO,Akure

House of Representative members were Monday enraged over the reported spending of N186 billion on the Federal Government’s school feeding programme by the National Conditional Cash Transfer Office (NICTO) the coordinating office handling the project in the Presidency.

Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts Hon.Oluwole Oke and other lawmakers expressed serious reservations on the amount of public funds so far reported to have been expended in the programme.

This came as a group of youths in the four local government area of Akoko land of Ondo State who are beneficiaries of the present federal government N-Power scheme are aggrieving over the non payment of their monthly stipends.

The youths are set for a showdown over what they described as stoppage of their N10,000 monthly stipends for the past five months.

The House of Representatives Committee which grilled the National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme Dr. Mrs. Sinkaye Temitope and National Safety Net Coordinating Officer Mr Iowa Apera on the disbursement of the N64 out of N186 billion said to have been so far spent on feeding the school pupils alone demanded a complete project audit of the programme.

The lawmakers were enraged by a document submitted to the committee which showed that the NICTO office received a credit of $400 million from the World Bank, $321 million from Abacha Restitution and another $400 million said to be balance from the government equity fund.

But the National Coordinator told the lawmakers that the feeding programme had been on-going since 2016 when the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs initiated it and had so far gulped N186 billion Naira in its totality.

She further told the committee that the budget breakdown shows that N63.2 billion, N32.2 billion and N124.4 billion were spent by the office in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Other committee members notably Honey. Chudi Momah (Anambra, APGA) and Hon. Miriam Onuoha (Imo, APC) had denounced the report saying that many schools and communities are yet to benefit from school feeding programme.

Momah was visibly enraged as it was documented that 200,000 pupils from different families had benefited from it from Ihiala local council area of Anambra State which he refuted.

The Committe Chairman Hon.Oke who also administered an oath to the National Coordinator also said that the committee will look at the documents submitted adding that the funds may not have passed through appropriation by the parliament.

Meanwhile, the over 100 unemployed Ondo youths who were learning different trades at Oka, in Akoko South West local government centre said stipends for their upkeep during the period of learning entrepreneurship to make them self-employed as promised by the federal government were not forth coming.

They said those in the scheme on teaching line were being paid as at when due.

Spokesman of the aggrieved

unemployed youths,Messers Jimoh Mudasiru and Balogun Lukman said the present situation had brought hardship and hopelessness to all of them.

They lamented that things became unbearable when there was a change in the headship of the programme.

They appealed to the present authority in charge to consider their plights and pay their backlog of monthly stipends to enable them complete their programme.

Efforts to get in touch with the coordinator of the scheme in Oka Akoko centre proved abortive as his phone number was inactive.

