Mystery fire guts INEC office in Anambra

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha and PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Headquarters in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, was on Sunday at about 1pm gutted by mystery fire.

Daily Champion gathered that the mystery fire which engulfed the entire INEC house, went wild, defying every effort make by the fire service personnel, police and others towards quenching it.

The pumping machine brought by the fire service men had at a point finished its water, prompting the fire service men to leave the scene in search of more water.

The dark, thick and wild smoke that was gushing out from the roof top, sent rescuers running back to safety whenever they made attempt to stop the inferno.

Mrs. Vera Ezeaku, the INEC Administrative officer in the area, was seen hopeless as the fire was touching everything within reach, including the furniture, books and documents.

As at the time of filing this report, the inferno was still raging despite repeated efforts put to put it out.

A man, who pleaded anonymity, told our Correspondent that “we are yet to know the cause of the fire especially today that is Sunday.”

“The election has come and gone if not, I would have accused the politicians of masterminding it”, he further stated.

Confirming the incident, the state Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said, “At about 12:30pm of today 2/2/2020 there was fire incident at INEC office Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division rushed to the scene and fire Service department was contacted. Scene was cordoned off and effort is ongoing to put off the fire and prevent it from escalating to other adjourning buildings.

“The fire allegedly emanated from bush burning.

However, the extent of damages done yet to be determined.

In another development, seven people have escaped death with varying degrees of injuries following a gas explosion in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The fire, which began at 10:30am, was said to have emanated from a faulty gas cylinder which exploded in a residential building, engulfing the entire building.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed, partly read, “The Fire allegedly emanated from a gas cooker recently procured which exploded in the course of using it for the first time.

“As a result, a total of seven(7) persons namely: Nonso Okafor ‘m’, Nkechi Chinyere Okafor ‘f,’ Chisoba Okafor ‘m’, Ebuka Okafor ‘m’, Nwabuchi Chukwutor ‘m’, Chialuka Nwabuchi ‘m’ and Ifeoma Nwabuchi ‘f’ sustained varying degrees of injuries while properties worth millions of Naira destroyed.

“Following the distress call, Police patrol team led by DPO inland town Division rushed to the scene and the fire was put off by local volunteers.

“Meanwhile, the Area was cordoned off to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot and casualties taken to Boromeo/Minas hospitals Onitsha for medical attention. No loss of life and victims are responding to treatment.”

For a better society

Total Views: 58 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

